Trump admits on tape he didn't declassify secret info, transcript shows

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack...
Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.(Justice Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump admitted to knowing he had a classified document with him at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House, according to a transcript of an audio recording.

CNN exclusively obtained part of the transcript from a 2021 meeting. Multiple sources say federal prosecutors have the recording.

Trump reportedly shows a classified Pentagon document about attacking Iran to those in the room. He can be heard saying it contains secret military information that he had not declassified.

“Secret” is a level of classification for sensitive government documents.

Former President Donald Trump faces a second criminal indictment. (Source: CNN/TRUTH SOCIAL/POOL/DOJ)

In March, prosecutors subpoenaed Trump for the document referenced in the 2021 recording.

Trump’s lawyers provided some documents but said they could not find the exact one.

Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Details have not been made public.

Trump’s lawyer said the former president has been ordered to appear in court Tuesday in south Florida.

Publicly, Trump has claimed all the documents he brought with him to his Florida home are declassified. He’s railed against the special counsel’s investigation as a political witch hunt attempting to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.

