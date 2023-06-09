Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:56 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs mom says she had a scary situation on Monday, when her son did not get off...
Colorado Springs mom says her son went missing at hands of school staff, district responds
Water gushing in the roadway at Academy and La Salle on June 8, 2023.
‘Weak points’ cause six water main breaks in east Colorado Springs
Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
Dash-cam video captured the wrong-way driver as they traveled south on northbound I-25.
Wrong-way driver causes crash in Pueblo
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
Cause of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire released

Latest News

FILE - GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's...
GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network
Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.
2 national park visitors accused of interfering with bison calf
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the...
Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses