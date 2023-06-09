Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

