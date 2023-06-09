Palmer Red Rock Trail reopens more than a year after rockslide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Palmer Red Rock Trail reopened Friday more than a year after a rockslide and the destruction of a trail bridge.

A spokesperson for the city said Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services partnered with the US Forest Service (USFS) to install signs in the area warning the public of the potential danger of rock slides.

According to the city, USFS also assessed the area and said no further mitigation work would reduce the risk of the rock sliding any further, saying that risk was no greater than any other natural hazards in the area.

The trail section provides a connection between Red Rock Canyon and Bear Creek Cañon Park. The connection had been closed since May 2022.

