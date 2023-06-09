More than 30 cats rescued from single home in Pueblo

Dozens of cats and kittens are looking for new homes after being rescued from a single...
Dozens of cats and kittens are looking for new homes after being rescued from a single residence in Pueblo on Wednesday.(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of cats and kittens are looking for new homes after being rescued in Pueblo on Wednesday.

Shelter representatives with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) said their Animal Law Enforcement team was contacted for help by the owner of the home these cats were living in. They say the family, who is moving, tried to rehome the felines on their own, but they were unsuccessful.

Officer Sardello with Animal Law Enforcement responded to the call and trapped and relocated the 34 cats living in the home. HSPPR representatives said they could tell the family cared for the cats because they were all healthy and well-socialized.

Representatives said the cats are just about ready to head to new homes, the shelter just needs the space, as there are several cats in Pueblo already looking for new families.

These rescued cats and other cats looking for fur-ever homes through HSPPR in Pueblo can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs mom says she had a scary situation on Monday, when her son did not get off...
Colorado Springs mom says her son went missing at hands of school staff, district responds
Water gushing in the roadway at Academy and La Salle on June 8, 2023.
‘Weak points’ cause six water main breaks in east Colorado Springs
Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
Dash-cam video captured the wrong-way driver as they traveled south on northbound I-25.
Wrong-way driver causes crash in Pueblo
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
Cause of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire released

Latest News

WATCH: Send us your Nuggets fan pics as they get set for Game 4!
6.9.23
Spot Storms Friday
6.9.23
Few storms Friday, warm too
A Colorado Springs bride-to-be is stuck without her deposit, unable to pay for another venue,...
Bride-to-be can’t get deposit back after Colorado Springs wedding venue closes without warning