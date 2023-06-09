More than 30 cats rescued from single home in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of cats and kittens are looking for new homes after being rescued in Pueblo on Wednesday.

Shelter representatives with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) said their Animal Law Enforcement team was contacted for help by the owner of the home these cats were living in. They say the family, who is moving, tried to rehome the felines on their own, but they were unsuccessful.

Officer Sardello with Animal Law Enforcement responded to the call and trapped and relocated the 34 cats living in the home. HSPPR representatives said they could tell the family cared for the cats because they were all healthy and well-socialized.

Representatives said the cats are just about ready to head to new homes, the shelter just needs the space, as there are several cats in Pueblo already looking for new families.

These rescued cats and other cats looking for fur-ever homes through HSPPR in Pueblo can be found on their website.

