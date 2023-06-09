MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for man who may be with his dog

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Friday for a man who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Frank Wetzold was last seen Thursday night at about 7 in Jefferson City. He may be with a small German shepherd named Angle.

If you see him, call 911. If you have information that could help investigators call 719-836-4121.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.