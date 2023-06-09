MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for man who may be with his dog

Missing senior alert.
Missing senior alert.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Friday for a man who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Frank Wetzold was last seen Thursday night at about 7 in Jefferson City. He may be with a small German shepherd named Angle.

If you see him, call 911. If you have information that could help investigators call 719-836-4121.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs mom says she had a scary situation on Monday, when her son did not get off...
Colorado Springs mom says her son went missing at hands of school staff, district responds
Water gushing in the roadway at Academy and La Salle on June 8, 2023.
‘Weak points’ cause six water main breaks in east Colorado Springs
Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
Cause of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire released
Dash-cam video captured the wrong-way driver as they traveled south on northbound I-25.
Wrong-way driver causes crash in Pueblo

Latest News

Dozens of cats and kittens are looking for new homes after being rescued from a single...
More than 30 cats rescued from single home in Pueblo
WATCH: Colorado senators bringing forth act to fully close Pueblo Chemical Depot
The Palmer Red Rocks Trail reopened Friday over a year after a rockslide.
Palmer Red Rock Trail reopens more than a year after rockslide
Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23
Mortgages paid off for Colorado families who lost loved ones by Tunnel to Towers Foundation