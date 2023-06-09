MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for man who may be with his dog
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Friday for a man who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder.
Frank Wetzold was last seen Thursday night at about 7 in Jefferson City. He may be with a small German shepherd named Angle.
If you see him, call 911. If you have information that could help investigators call 719-836-4121.
