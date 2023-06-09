A look ahead at Pikes Pikes Pride Fest, security and commemoration for Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Pride organizers installed a crosswalk in downtown in honor of pride month Friday morning.

This is at the intersection of Vermijo and Tejon in Downtown, Colorado Springs. It was installed for the start of Pikes Peak Pride Fest.

Many 11 News viewers have reached out to us about the security at Pikes Peak Pride, with this being the first major LGBTQ+ event since the tragedy at Club Q. Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News they have enough officers for traffic control and any public safety concerns, but they are not releasing the exact number of officers patrolling for security purposes.

At Pikes Peak Pride Fest this weekend, you can expect singers, dancers and drag performances. Organizers say to expect more than 17,000 people at this event. Organizers say this year, they will commemorate the victims and survivors of Club Q and their families. 11 News asked Colorado Springs Police if there are any known threats ahead of Pride Fest.

“We don’t have any concerns,” said Robert Tornabene, Civilian Public Information Officer, CSPD. “We want everybody to come down and have a good time. We want them to enjoy themselves.

Pikes Peak Pride will be held at the Pioneers Museum from 10:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. The parade will began at 11:00am Sunday, starting at Alamo Square Park at the Pioneers Museum.

KKTV 11 News staff will be marching in the parade so come out and say hello. There will be several streets closed downtown, parallel to Cascade and Nevada including Tejon, Platte and Pikes Peak. You can find the full road closures down below.

Street closures for the pride festival. (Max D'Onofrio)

