Colorado sheriff’s office investigating claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado authorities are investigating claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos.

On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a news release on behalf of the Custer County Sheriff’s office.

A GoFundMe account was created, allegedly by the daughter of Amos, asking for help with legal fees tied to the claims. The fundraising account claims his daughter was out of the country when she learned Amos was in the ICU.

“During the following weeks, my family and I unraveled a horrifying truth—my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation,” part of the GoFundMe page reads. “Determined to seek justice, we [are] working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff’s Department in my father’s home state.”

The CBI shared the news release at about 1 p.m. on Friday.

“The men and women of the Custer County Colorado Sheriff’s Office want to extend our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery for Mr. John Amos,” the news release reads. “His publicist has released information that he is currently a patient at a hospital in Tennessee. Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office.”

The press release confirms a report was made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Amos “could be” a victim of a crime. “Could be” was bolded.

“As with any potential criminal investigation we are unable to provide any additional comment on the case or the investigation,” the release adds. “We have received questions from media outlets across the country and this will serve as our statement until we are in a position to release additional information.”

Amos is known for roles in “Coming to America,” “Good Times,” and much more.

