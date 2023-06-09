Billboards across Colorado Springs to remember the lives lost in Club Q tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Pikes Peak Pride organizers placed four of these signs across Colorado Springs.

These billboards are used to honor the five lives lost in the tragedy at Club Q last November. These signs can find them on Wahsatch, Tejon, Hancock and Nevada. There will be a commemoration outside of the Pioneers Museum, tomorrow at 11:00am.

Organizers are expecting at least 17,000 people to attend Pikes Peak Pride Fest. There will be 129 vendors and 13 food trucks all around the park. Organizers expect Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Governor Jared Polis to speak at the commemoration. Organizers say safety is their number one concern.

“We want to create an all inclusive safe space,” said Raymond Figge, Vendor Director, Pikes Peak Pride. “We have heightened security. We have hired private security that is going to monitor the park and walk around all day for both days. We also have additional police presence than we did last year to try to keep everyone safe.”

Pikes Peak Pride will be held at the Pioneers Museum from 10:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. The parade will began at 11:00am Sunday, starting at Alamo Square Park at the Pioneers Museum.

KKTV 11 News staff will be marching in the parade so come out and say hello. There will be several streets closed downtown, parallel to Cascade and Nevada including Tejon, Platte and Pikes Peak. You can find the full road closures down below.

Street closures for the pride festival. (Max D'Onofrio)

You can find the full list of events here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.