2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida this week.(Kichigin via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities are investigating the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle on Thursday after going on a lunch trip with her family.

The family told detectives they had gone to DeLand, about 15 minutes away, for lunch before returning to their home in Orange City around 2:40 p.m. They were together with the girl and her two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

The parents said they went back to the car around 5 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. They rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs mom says she had a scary situation on Monday, when her son did not get off...
Colorado Springs mom says her son went missing at hands of school staff, district responds
Water gushing in the roadway at Academy and La Salle on June 8, 2023.
‘Weak points’ cause six water main breaks in east Colorado Springs
Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
Cause of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire released
Dash-cam video captured the wrong-way driver as they traveled south on northbound I-25.
Wrong-way driver causes crash in Pueblo

Latest News

American flags fly with a cloudy sky above the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 9,...
Haze from Canadian wildfires eases as reinforcements from abroad arrive
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden, in North Carolina, pushes clean energy agenda and promotes order aiding military spouses
FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next