Wrong-way driver causes crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is facing a long list of charges after traveling the wrong way on the interstate while intoxicated and causing a crash.

According to Pueblo police, the suspect was traveling southbound on I-25. In the below video, sent to us by a viewer in Pueblo, the wrong-way driver can be seen at the very end of the clip:

Submitted by viewer Jason Bennett

The driver crashed into an SUV near the Pueblo Boulevard exit, causing one of the vehicles to spin off the road and the other to flip onto its side. Despite crashing at interstate speed, no one was injured.

Pueblo police tell 11 News the driver was arrested on scene and faces charges of DUI, wrong-way driving, driving on revoked license, as well as charges for driving without insurance.

