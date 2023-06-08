Water main break blocking multiple intersections in east Colorado Springs
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:16 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A big hole in the middle of the road has shut down two intersections in east Colorado Springs.
Police tweeted just before 5 a.m. Thursday that multiple agencies had responded to North Academy and La Salle for a water main break.
11 News is sending a crew to the scene ans will update as soon as we learn more.
