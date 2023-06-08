Fundraiser started for victim in suspected hostage situation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A GoFundMe campaign was started for Qualin Campbell, the victim in a suspected hostage situation that reportedly happened in Colorado Springs on June 2.

As of the time of writing, the campaign had collected $4,835 with 73 donations. According to the GoFundMe page, the money will go to the Campbell family to help them as they “pull together to face this tragedy and deal with the emotional, physical and financial effects from him unexpectedly taken from them.”

Campbell was found dead in his car after officers responded to a 911 call about two unconscious men in the parking lot of a Taco Bell shortly after 2 in the afternoon. According to a law firm representing Talija Campbell, Qualin’s wife, she contacted police nearly an hour before then claiming her husband had been taken hostage along with his location at that time.

Click here for original coverage.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.