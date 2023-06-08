EpiPen costs capped at $60 soon per new Colorado law

By Melissa Henry
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis signed a series of laws in Denver on Wednesday, one of which caps the cost of a two pack of EpiPens in the state to $60.

“We heard from testimony during committee that people had to have expired EpiPen’s because they couldn’t have up-to-date medication with them because they couldn’t afford it,” said Rep. Iman Jodeh, a democrat who sponsored the legislation. “Coloradans need life-saving medication and it should never have to come down to cost.”

Sixty dollars is a fraction of what families have been paying for EpiPens. Some reports indicate prices as high as $700.

In Colorado’s House of Representatives, the law got 50 ‘yes’ votes and 14 ‘no’ votes on May 7th, and prior votes resulted in similar numbers. While some republican representatives voted yes, all of the no votes on May 7th were from republicans.

Rep. Anthony Haratsook is one who voted no.

“I don’t like the government telling businesses, ‘Here is the price, this is what you can charge,’” Hartsook told 11 News. “I understand the consumers. They were paying some expensive prices. Well then, let’s put out what the actual price of these things are. Let’s publish this price transparency, so that consumers can see what’s out there, and then they can start shopping around.”

The new law is modeled after the state’s insulin price cap law, passed previously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
The intersection of Woodmen and Golden Sage, where the crash occurred earlier in the morning of...
Driver dies in Colorado Springs car fire after hitting culvert, rolling
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Buster’s coming to Colorado Springs
Platte/Wooten in Colorado Springs 6/7/2023
Suspect on the run after shooting man in the face in Colorado Springs
A police vehicle parked outside the First Bank in the Briargate area on June 5, 2023. The two...
Men arrested Monday in 3 Colorado Springs bank robberies

Latest News

Sixty dollars is a fraction of what families have been paying for EpiPens. Some reports...
WATCH: EpiPen costs capped at $60 soon per new Colorado law
WATCH: New campaign to stop teens from driving while high
A study released this month from Common Sense Institute (CSI) said that while crime rates were...
Study shows crime rates down in Colorado Springs, up across state since 2010
Showers and storms continue into Thursday
Showers and storms continue into Thursday