Counselor accused of sexual assault; CSPD asking other victims to come forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News tried calling Jeffery Erickson multiple times but received no answer and left multiple voice messages. Police tell 11 News their investigation started last month.

“For taking the trust of someone of that victim in a therapist that you’re going to for help and you’re basically just crushing that trust,” said Robert Tornabene, the public information officer for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It led to the arrest of Erickson, who is charged with at least one count of sexual assault of a client.

“The concern is that this was maybe not his first attempt at doing this,” Tornabene said.

Police say Erickson has been practicing as a licensed professional counselor under his name in the El Paso County area for several years.

“If he victimizes one person, the potential is there that he has victimized others, so we’re not 100% sure they’re more victims, but there is concern that there will be more victims,” Tornabene said.

Erickson will appear in court on the 13th. He has posted his $15,000 bond and is not in the county jail.

