Cause of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire released

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, authorities in Colorado announced the likely causes of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire.

The Boulder County Sheriff explained they learned the blaze was comprised of two different fires. One started at a residential home in which the homeowner was trying to burn yard waste about six days before the fire burned out of control. The original fire was reportedly covered by dirt on the property but it eventually spread on Dec. 30, 2021 helping fuel the Marshall Fire. The second fire was likely started by a powerline that belonged to Xcel, according to the sheriff’s office. The two fires joined and destroyed more than 1,000 homes at the end of 2021 in Boulder County. Two people died in the fire.

The DA announced no charges would be filed because there is no proof of criminal activity.

The sheriff added underground coal fires could not be ruled out as a third possible contributing factor to the Marshall Fire.

