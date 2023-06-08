40-year-old former teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student in Colorado, other potential victims sought

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking other potential victims to come forward as a former theater teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

On Thursday, Denver Police shared a photo of 40-year-old Charles Reginal Gwinn. Police say the suspect also goes by “Reggie.” Police are reporting he was arrested on June 2 and faces two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Both counts are tied to one victim.

“The investigation began in March 2023 when the juvenile female victim and her father filed a report with DPD,” a news release from Denver Police reads. “It was reported that Gwinn fondled the victim several times during that five-month period and that Gwinn also forced the victim to touch his genitals over his clothing. The alleged incidents occurred while Gwinn was a theater teacher at St. Elizabeth’s School in Denver where the victim was a student.”

Police add they believe the alleged crime was carried out between March and July of 2018. If you have information, or you are a potential victim, you’re asked to call 720-913-6653.

RELEASE: Former Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assaults #Denver pic.twitter.com/umZC6xxQlo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.