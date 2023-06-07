Suspect on run after shooting man in the face in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs.

Around midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department says an “unknown” suspect shot into a silver SUV near Wooten and Platte. Police tell 11 News a man was shot in the face, and went to a nearby gas station for help. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Another person in the car was not harmed. At last update from police, the suspect was still on the run.

We will update this article as we learn more.

