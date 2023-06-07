Suspect dead, police officer injured following shooting in Denver
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Denver police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.
The Denver Police Department says the suspect is dead.
Information is limited at the time of this writing; the police department has only confirmed that the shooting happened overnight in the 2600 block of North Zuni Street and that the officer is expected to survive.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
