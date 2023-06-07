Suspect arrested in latest bank robbery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged bank robbery didn’t get to enjoy his spoils for long, with police arresting him just a short time after he got away.

Detectives say the suspect walked into the Huntington Bank off Powers and Constitution at exactly 2:30 Tuesday afternoon and slipped tellers a demand note. After being given money, he fled the area.

Several witnesses were able to describe his car to police. A little while later, police spotted that vehicle near Powers and Aeroplaza, about 4 miles away from the crime scene. A tactical unit was called to assist, and the suspect was arrested without incident. He has been identified as James Haynesworth.

The robbery was the fourth at a local bank in the last week. Two men were arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to hold up three Colorado Springs banks, though police say they were only successful at one.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown if this latest robbery has any link to the others.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.