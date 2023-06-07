Study shows crime rates down in Colorado Springs, up across state since 2010

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A study released this month from Common Sense Institute (CSI) said that while crime rates were up across Colorado between 2010 and 2022, Colorado Springs saw crime rates go down.

The study, written in part by former Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, points out a variety of trends in crime, policing and the judicial system across the state, but specifically in Denver and Colorado Springs. Denver, like the state as a whole, saw about a 32% increase in crime between 2010 and 2022, while Colorado Springs saw a drop of almost 16% in that same time period. These numbers come from respective city and county crime statistics over that 12 year period.

Also showcased in the study is the change in number of uniformed officers. Colorado Springs saw an increase in number of uniformed officers per resident of 5.7%, while Denver saw a decrease of about 15%. Pazen told 11 News that this is just one difference between the two cities contributing to the difference in crime rates.

“It’s very important to know that the criminal justice system it’s just that, it’s a system,” Pazen said, adding that police, prosecutors and legislators all play a role.

Pazen said that preliminary data shows both CSPD and DPD solving cases at a rate higher than the national average, but the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filing a far larger percentage of those cases than the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Pazen said funding also plays a large part, with over 30% of the City of Colorado Springs’ budget going towards CSPD and only about 10% of Denver’s budget going to their police department.

“Prioritizing public safety, prioritizing the support for the women and men that go out and put their lives on the line every single day in Colorado Springs and every singleday in Denver is how we can get this crime situation turned around,” Pazen said.

The full study from CSI can be found here.

