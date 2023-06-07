Professional counselor from Monument accused of sexual assault, other potential victims sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who is a licensed professional counselor is accused of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police shared a photo of 51-year-old Jeffery Erickson asking any other potential victims to come forward. Erickson is accused of sexually assaulting a client as a psychotherapist.

“Erickson has been practicing as a licensed professional counselor under his name in the El Paso County area for several years,” police wrote in a news release. “DVASA Detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Erickson, and believe there could be additional victims. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Erickson, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).”

Erickson was taken into custody on June 2.

