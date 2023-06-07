Professional counselor from Monument accused of sexual assault, other potential victims sought

Jeffery Erickson
Jeffery Erickson(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who is a licensed professional counselor is accused of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police shared a photo of 51-year-old Jeffery Erickson asking any other potential victims to come forward. Erickson is accused of sexually assaulting a client as a psychotherapist.

“Erickson has been practicing as a licensed professional counselor under his name in the El Paso County area for several years,” police wrote in a news release. “DVASA Detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidents involving Erickson, and believe there could be additional victims.  If you, or someone you know, has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Erickson, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).”

Erickson was taken into custody on June 2.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
The intersection of Woodmen and Golden Sage, where the crash occurred earlier in the morning of...
Driver dies in Colorado Springs car fire after hitting culvert, rolling
Platte/Wooten in Colorado Springs 6/7/2023
Suspect on the run after shooting man in the face in Colorado Springs
A police vehicle parked outside the First Bank in the Briargate area on June 5, 2023. The two...
Men arrested Monday in 3 Colorado Springs bank robberies
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Buster’s coming to Colorado Springs

Latest News

CDOT is calling the initiative “Drive High, Get A DUI.”
Colorado driving programs focus on dangers of cannabis-impaired driving
Dos ciudades del este de Texas han tomado la decisión de cancelar sus eventos del fin de semana...
Locations for 4th of July fireworks shows in Colorado Springs announced
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Buster’s coming to Colorado Springs
Jonathan Brosky
Man allegedly armed with machetes, crossbows arrested after threatening employees at northeast Springs apartment