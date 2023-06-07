Police officer injured, suspect dead following shooting in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - A Denver police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

The Denver Police Department says the suspect is dead.

Information is limited at the time of this writing; the police department has only confirmed that the shooting happened overnight in the 2600 block of North Zuni Street and that the officer is expected to survive.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 2600 block of N Zuni St. 1 DPD officer and 1 suspect shot, both transported. Officer received non-life threatening gunshot wound, Suspect is deceased. Investigation is ongoing. Updates to be posted here. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4Wt103wgYU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 7, 2023

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

