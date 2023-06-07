Man allegedly armed with machetes, crossbows arrested after threatening employees at northeast Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a man is facing a slew of charges after a busy morning of illegal activity.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, a man was seen lurking around the Lodge at Black Forest Apartments near Tutt and Woodmen carrying two machetes.

“The man ... was entering employee-only areas of the club house. When asked to leave, the man refused,” a police lieutenant said.

After employees called 911, the suspect allegedly grabbed a crossbow out of his car and fired a bolt into the office. Police say people were inside at the time, but no one was hit.

The suspect fled before officers pulled up. A half-hour later, he was spotted traveling 90 mph in the wrong direction on Research Parkway. Once again, he was able to get away before an officer could catch him, but that freedom was short-lived.

“Five minutes later a detective located the suspect vehicle at a hotel near Razorback Road and North Academy Boulevard. Patrol officers from the Falcon Division responded to attempt to contact the suspect. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Brosky and is facing charges of felony menacing and vehicular eluding, along with other traffic-related charges.

