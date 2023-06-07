“I will never get her back” Family member speaks out after sister’s murderer is convicted in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -63-year-old Dennis Hase will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to the murder of Lisa Weidlich, a Fountain woman.

Arrest papers said on August 15, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain after a man, later identified as Dennis Hase, told dispatchers a woman was dead.

That woman was Lisa Weidlich. She was found bruised and beaten.

“This person should never be allowed out on the streets again,” said Colton Weidlich, the victim’s brother.

Hase later told deputies after being arrested for the death, the two had been a relationship for about two years and that they were arguing that day.

According to arrest papers, Hase stated he slapped Weidlich at least six times, punched her, and held his hands over her mouth and nose while asking her, “Do you want to die?”.

Hase was charged with Weidlich’s death. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to serve 48 years in the Department of Corrections.

“She was a great big sister. I carry some of her inside of the car with me every single day, just to ride with her literally everywhere I go,” said Colton.

Colton also shared that he remembers his sister’s infectious laugh and will always remember that version of her.

Lisa Weidlich's murderer sentenced to 48 years (Colton Weidlich)

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.