Dave & Buster’s coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dave & Buster’s is getting closer to opening a new location in Colorado Springs!

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department shared a photo of the building taking shape on Wednesday. The business features food, drink, and “state-of-the-art games” as it will be located near Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive.

“Each store has more state-of-the-art games than ever, more mouthwatering menu items and the most innovative drinks anywhere,” an excerpt from their website reads. “From wings to steaks, we’ve got whatever suits your appetite and our premium bar assures we’re stocked to satisfy! Plus, you can watch your game on one of our massive HDTVs with epic stadium sound.”

According to plans posted to the city’s website, the commercial building would be about 20,577 square feet.

Details on an opening date have not been shared with the public.

