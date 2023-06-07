Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and averts a U.S. government default, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2023.(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt.

The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well.

“It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents,” Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto.

Despite the veto, Biden’s plan still isn’t secure. The U.S. Supreme Court, which is dominated by a conservative majority, is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the program. A decision is expected this summer.

If enacted, Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.

Student loan payments were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will resume in August for anyone whose debt is not wiped out by Biden’s plan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
The intersection of Woodmen and Golden Sage, where the crash occurred earlier in the morning of...
Driver dies in Colorado Springs car fire after hitting culvert, rolling
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Buster’s coming to Colorado Springs
Platte/Wooten in Colorado Springs 6/7/2023
Suspect on the run after shooting man in the face in Colorado Springs
A police vehicle parked outside the First Bank in the Briargate area on June 5, 2023. The two...
Men arrested Monday in 3 Colorado Springs bank robberies

Latest News

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
Sixty dollars is a fraction of what families have been paying for EpiPens. Some reports...
EpiPen costs capped at $60 soon per new Colorado law
Sixty dollars is a fraction of what families have been paying for EpiPens. Some reports...
WATCH: EpiPen costs capped at $60 soon per new Colorado law
WATCH: New campaign to stop teens from driving while high
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says