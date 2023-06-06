Yemi Mobolade sworn in as the first elected black and immigrant mayor of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Yemi Mobolade is making history as the first elected black and immigrant mayor of Colorado Springs. He was sworn in today during a ceremony at the Pioneers Museum.

Mayor Mobolade mentioned, ‘Let’s Get to Work’, multiple times in his speech. In the in-depth interview with Mayor Mobolade, he says he wants to continue fixing infrastructure and provide more safety to our city.

The City tells 11 News more than 1,000 people were gathered in the south side of the Pioneers Museum. Former Mayor John Suthers and Governor Jared Polis spoke about the accomplishments in the State of Colorado and Colorado Springs. This includes the fight against fentanyl and still hosting a pride event after the tragedy at Club Q.

Mayor Mobolade tells 11 News, he wants to continue being a role model for young black kids.

“I wake up every morning and I don’t always think of myself waking up as black,” said Mayor Mobolade. “I am a black leader. I am a black mayor. I am an immigrant mayor. Why that matters is because there are a lot of young black kids and minority kids that find inspiration and hope in my story.”

Mayor Mobolade tells 11 News in every decision he makes, he will put his faith forward.

“If we do faith right, we live from a place of equability,” said Mayor Mobolade. “We lead from a place of love. When I talk about my three core values, it’s courage empathy and humility. For me, that’s what it means to be a person of faith. It’s how I lead through The Mayor’s Office and I am a leader. I am leading through these values.”

Mayor Mobolade tells 11 News he hopes to host monthly meetings to provide updates in the city.

