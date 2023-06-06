Woman sought after dog reportedly bit a child in Colorado

Woman with dog that reportedly bit a child.
Woman with dog that reportedly bit a child.(Boulder PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities would like to speak to a woman after a child was reportedly bitten by a dog.

The incident in question happened on Saturday in Boulder at a business.

“At approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, a 7-year-old child ran by a medium-sized, black Labrador mixed dog and was bitten on the arm,” part of a post on social media by Boulder Police reads. “Thankfully her injury was minor, but the dog’s guardian left the scene while the parents tended to their child. The dog’s guardian can be seen in this video clip with her other larger dog and two friends. She has brown hair and a colorful shirt/sweatshirt. The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Valmont Road.”

The video can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

If you have information on the identity of the woman, you’re asked to call 303-441-1852.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law firm shares text message from a man reportedly the victim of a shooting in Colorado Springs.
Law firm claims Colorado Springs authorities didn’t respond to hostage situation that turned deadly, incident remains under investigation
Police responding to a disturbance call at a Colorado Springs soccer game.
Disagreement over a soccer game leads to brawl, stabbing in Colorado Springs
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Missing Colorado child dies in hospital after being found
The intersection of Woodmen and Golden Sage, where the crash occurred earlier in the morning of...
Driver dies in Colorado Springs car fire after hitting culvert, rolling

Latest News

Dennis Hase.
Sexually violent predator in Colorado pleaded guilty to murdering woman
Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April
WATCH: 13-year-old boy hailed a hero for actions during fire east of Colorado Springs
Suspect tied to traffic stop that turned deadly in Colorado 6/1/23.
Suspect dead after running from authorities in Colorado during traffic stop