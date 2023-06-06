Woman sought after dog reportedly bit a child in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities would like to speak to a woman after a child was reportedly bitten by a dog.

The incident in question happened on Saturday in Boulder at a business.

“At approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, a 7-year-old child ran by a medium-sized, black Labrador mixed dog and was bitten on the arm,” part of a post on social media by Boulder Police reads. “Thankfully her injury was minor, but the dog’s guardian left the scene while the parents tended to their child. The dog’s guardian can be seen in this video clip with her other larger dog and two friends. She has brown hair and a colorful shirt/sweatshirt. The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Valmont Road.”

The video can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

If you have information on the identity of the woman, you’re asked to call 303-441-1852.

