Sexually violent predator in Colorado pleaded guilty to murdering woman

Dennis Hase.
Dennis Hase.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was convicted of being a sexually violent predator pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in Colorado.

On Tuesday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Dennis Hase was sentenced to 48 years in prison for murdering Lisa Weidlich. The investigation started on Aug. 15, 2022 when Fountain Police were called to an area along Squirrel Creek Road on a reported overdose. The area was in the sheriff’s office jurisdiction and they took over after deeming Weidlich’s death as suspicious.

11 News obtained the affidavit for Hase. According to the arrest papers, Hase told investigators he punched the victim in the face the night before, put his hand over her mouth, and said, “Do you want to die?” Hase said he continued to argue with the victim throughout the night and slapped her across the face at least six times. At one point, Hase said he put at least one of his hands around her neck and pushed on her. He then pinched her nose, closed it with his hand and covered her mouth. The Hase told investigators he then asked, “Are you going to talk to me now?” and “Is that what you want?” before pushing on her chest. The pair then went to bed, according to the arrest papers. When the Hase said he woke up at about 3 a.m., he noticed the victim wasn’t moving and she didn’t have a pulse. Hase called 911 himself at one point on the morning of Aug. 15. Weidlich was deceased when first responders arrived to the scene.

Hase was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

