Security preparations for Pikes Peak Pride, commemoration for Club Q lives lost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The LGBTQ+ community is coming together this weekend to celebrate pride in Colorado Springs. This comes more than six months after the shooting at Club Q that claimed the lives of five people.

Pikes Peak Pride organizers tell 11 News they are working with Colorado Springs police to provide safety at this event. Organizers say the event so open, officers are needed.

At Pikes Peak Pride, you can expect live singers, dangers and drag performances. Organizers tell 11 News they expect more than 15,000 people at the event. The event is focused on survivors of Club Q and their families. Organizers want people to remember and commemorate the survivors and lives we have lost.

“Coming together proves that hate can’t push us underground,” said Liss Smith, Communications And Advocacy Director, Inside Out. “Hate can’t silence us. It can’t stop us from being who we are. It proves that it’s vital for our self confidence, for our sense of community and for our ability to continue to gather in the spaces that are still healing.”

Pikes Peak Pride will be held at the Pioneers Museum from 10:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. The parade will start at 11:00am on Sunday. It will start at Alamo Square Park at the Pioneers Museum. Here is the list of routes that will be closed during the parade and festival.

Street closures for the pride festival. (Max D'Onofrio)

KKTV will be marching in the parade so come out and say hello.

