New Sprouts Farmer Market opening soon near downtown Colorado Springs, hiring for nearly 100 employees underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open south of downtown Colorado Springs on Aug. 4.

The new location is at 1720 S. Nevada Avenue. The new location is bringing with it about 92 full and part-time jobs.

Two in-person team member hiring events will take place on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs Airport located at 2035 Aerotech Dr in Colorado Springs. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

-Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

-Cashiers

-Courtesy Clerks

-Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

