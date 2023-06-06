MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 33-year-old Nick Walker was last spotted on April 18 and he is believed to have been in the same area in late May. He has a large tattoo on his right forearm that can be viewed at the top of this article.

The alert is part of the CBI’s “Missing Indigenous Person” program.

Call 911 if seen, or 719-444-7000 with information that could help.

