Fire engulfs outbuilding southeast of Colorado Springs

By Spencer Hansen
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews say no one was injured after a fire broke out in an outbuilding on a property in northeast Fountain Monday night.

A spokesperson for the City of Fountain tells 11 News that crews were called to a detached garage-like structure on the north side of the intersection of Link and C&S Roads just before 7 p.m. They say that due to the rain, two of their fire trucks became stuck in the mud of the property’s driveway while trying to get uphill to where the fire was. Gravel trucks were called in from the City of Fountain Streets Department to help those trucks get traction.

Once on scene, firefighters learned that a dog was trapped inside the structure. The city’s spokesperson says that dog was rescued safely.

As of Monday night, a cause of the fire remains unclear. Fountain Fire says crews will remain on scene to mop up any hotspots, and that an investigation is underway.

