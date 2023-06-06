Driver dies in Colorado Springs car fire after hitting culvert, rolling
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly car crash is under investigation Tuesday morning.
Around midnight Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Woodman and Golden Sage for a single-car crash. Officers say the car left the road, hit a culvert, rolled and caught on fire.
The driver, and lone person in the car, was pulled from the car before officers arrived. The driver, who has not yet been identified, died on scene.
11 News has a crew on the way. There are currently closures in the area, so be aware of police activity. We will update this article as we learn more.
