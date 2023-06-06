Driver dies in Colorado Springs car fire after hitting culvert, rolling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly car crash is under investigation Tuesday morning.

Around midnight Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Woodman and Golden Sage for a single-car crash. Officers say the car left the road, hit a culvert, rolled and caught on fire.

The driver, and lone person in the car, was pulled from the car before officers arrived. The driver, who has not yet been identified, died on scene.

11 News has a crew on the way. There are currently closures in the area, so be aware of police activity. We will update this article as we learn more.

Heads up! WB Woodmen is closed with traffic diverting to Golden Sage. This is due to a fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/r6CxnTUsKa — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) June 6, 2023

