Driver dies in Colorado Springs car fire after hitting culvert, rolling

Deadly two-car crash
Deadly two-car crash(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly car crash is under investigation Tuesday morning.

Around midnight Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Woodman and Golden Sage for a single-car crash. Officers say the car left the road, hit a culvert, rolled and caught on fire.

The driver, and lone person in the car, was pulled from the car before officers arrived. The driver, who has not yet been identified, died on scene.

11 News has a crew on the way. There are currently closures in the area, so be aware of police activity. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law firm shares text message from a man reportedly the victim of a shooting in Colorado Springs.
Law firm claims Colorado Springs authorities didn’t respond to hostage situation that turned deadly, incident remains under investigation
Police responding to a disturbance call at a Colorado Springs soccer game.
Disagreement over a soccer game leads to brawl, stabbing in Colorado Springs
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Missing Colorado child dies in hospital after being found
Robert Philip Hanssen
‘Most damaging spy’ in FBI history dies in Colorado prison

Latest News

Showers continue on Monday
Fewer Storms and Staying Cool
Changes to the Sioux Falls Summer Meal Program
‘Anyone 18 or younger is welcome to come and eat free’ District 2 welcomes back summer meal program
Fire crews responded to reports of an outbuilding fully engulfed in fire on the northeast side...
Dog rescued in Fountain outbuilding fire
'Any student 18 or younger is welcome to come and eat free' District 2 welcomes back summer meal program