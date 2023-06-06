‘Anyone 18 or younger is welcome to come and eat free’ District 2 welcomes back summer meal program

'Any student 18 or younger is welcome to come and eat free' District 2 welcomes back summer meal program
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents have another option for getting their kids free meals during the summer. Harrison School District 2′s summer meal program started Monday at five different locations across town. Next week, the district will add another location to make sure more children have opportunities to eat.

“We’ve seen hunger rise and we know that many more families are struggling,” said Ellie Agar, a spokesperson with Hunger Free Colorado.

Agar told 11News both inflation and the loss of COVID-19 related food assistance had led to the growth of food insecurity in Colorado.

“That’s made everyone’s budget tighter,” responded Agar.

To help combat childhood hunger, Harrison School District 2 is bringing back its summer food program.

“This is really a smart way for parents to be able to stretch their budget during the summer,” said Christine O’Brien, a spokesperson with the school district.

The program offers free breakfast and lunch to any child under the age of 18, regardless of income requirements, enrollment in the district, or food assistance.

District 2 has five locations open this week and will add another next week. They will be open Monday through Thursday through the month of June and much of July.

“Parents can bring in the entire family of children. They can all have a really balanced meal and breakfast. When we can do things to ease those barriers, we are all in,” said O’Brein.

Colorado Spring District 11 also has a summer meal program.

For more information about Harrison School District 2′s summer meal program, follow this link.

For more information about Colorado Springs District 11′s summer meal program, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Colorado child dies in hospital after being found
Kum & Go near Hancock and Jet Wing
Gas station employee attacked by armed robbery suspect
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Law firm shares text message from a man reportedly the victim of a shooting in Colorado Springs.
Law firm claims Colorado Springs authorities didn’t respond to hostage situation that turned deadly, incident remains under investigation
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting guardrail in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Fire crews responded to reports of an outbuilding fully engulfed in fire on the northeast side...
Fire engulfs outbuilding southeast of Colorado Springs
'Any student 18 or younger is welcome to come and eat free' District 2 welcomes back summer meal program
Pikes Peak Pride organizers tell 11 News they are working with Colorado Springs police to...
Security preparations for Pikes Peak Pride, commemoration for Club Q lives lost
Showers continue on Monday
Fewer Storms and Staying Cool