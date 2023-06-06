‘Anyone 18 or younger is welcome to come and eat free’ District 2 welcomes back summer meal program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents have another option for getting their kids free meals during the summer. Harrison School District 2′s summer meal program started Monday at five different locations across town. Next week, the district will add another location to make sure more children have opportunities to eat.

“We’ve seen hunger rise and we know that many more families are struggling,” said Ellie Agar, a spokesperson with Hunger Free Colorado.

Agar told 11News both inflation and the loss of COVID-19 related food assistance had led to the growth of food insecurity in Colorado.

“That’s made everyone’s budget tighter,” responded Agar.

To help combat childhood hunger, Harrison School District 2 is bringing back its summer food program.

“This is really a smart way for parents to be able to stretch their budget during the summer,” said Christine O’Brien, a spokesperson with the school district.

The program offers free breakfast and lunch to any child under the age of 18, regardless of income requirements, enrollment in the district, or food assistance.

District 2 has five locations open this week and will add another next week. They will be open Monday through Thursday through the month of June and much of July.

“Parents can bring in the entire family of children. They can all have a really balanced meal and breakfast. When we can do things to ease those barriers, we are all in,” said O’Brein.

Colorado Spring District 11 also has a summer meal program.

For more information about Harrison School District 2′s summer meal program, follow this link.

For more information about Colorado Springs District 11′s summer meal program, follow this link.

