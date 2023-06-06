2 men get away with money after holding up north Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for two robbers who held up a bank in the middle of the afternoon.

According to police, the men walked into the First Bank branch off of North Union and Briargate Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Monday and demanded money. After getting what they came for, they fled the area and were long gone by the time officers arrived.

The sight of police cars was a surprise for customers like Nevaeh Phillips, who had swung by the bank for what she thought was just a normal errand.

“I came here to get some money. I needed gas and Chipotle,” Phillips, who pulled up just after police, told 11 News. “I see the police officers here, and I was like, ‘Who robbed the bank?’ I walk in and ... somebody had robbed the bank. So here I am, not to get money, because somebody robbed the bank.”

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if either suspect was armed.

At the time of this writing, police have not released descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department right away at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.