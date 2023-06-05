WATCH: Bear opens vehicle door in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a funny video: A bear saunters up to a vehicle, rises on its hind legs, and with a quick glance at the camera, pulls open the door.

But Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the video carries a serious message.

“This bear obviously has learned to open car doors,” CPW said in a social media post Monday. “This is why @COParksWildlife preaches for everyone in bear country to lock their cars and homes. Eventually, this bear will enter an occupied car or home and it will pay the ultimate price.”

For bears, cars are just another type of pantry to go digging around for something to munch on.

“Bears are smart. Once humans teach them that cars and homes hold tasty rewards, bears will search for a way inside. They learn quickly how to open doors and windows. Then they will repeat the behavior even when no food is inside, as was the case in Woodland Park on Friday,” CPW said.

Always lock your house and car doors, secure your garage, put away bird feeders, put away trash. It just might save a bear’s life.

