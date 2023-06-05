Study ranks Colorado in top 15 for most expensive states to have a baby
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A new report finds that Colorado ranks number 11 for the most expensive states to have a baby.
The report by QuoteWizard used health insurance data to compile the rankings along with childcare data from the Economic Policy Institute. The average cost of childbirth was pulled from Policy Scout.
“No matter where in the U.S. you live, having a child is expensive. In fact, the United States is the second-most expensive country for childbirth,” the report adds.
According to the report, the total cost of having a child in Colorado, on average, is $30,253.
Key findings for Colorado:
- Labor and delivery: $12,275
- Childcare: $13,858
- Health insurance: $4,120
- Those without insurance pay 76% more for childbirth
Number one on the list is Alaska ($37,910), followed by Massachusetts ($36,404) and New York ($36,157).
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.