Study ranks Colorado in top 15 for most expensive states to have a baby

(KKTV) - A new report finds that Colorado ranks number 11 for the most expensive states to have a baby.

The report by QuoteWizard used health insurance data to compile the rankings along with childcare data from the Economic Policy Institute. The average cost of childbirth was pulled from Policy Scout.

“No matter where in the U.S. you live, having a child is expensive. In fact, the United States is the second-most expensive country for childbirth,” the report adds.

According to the report, the total cost of having a child in Colorado, on average, is $30,253.

Key findings for Colorado:

Labor and delivery: $12,275

Childcare: $13,858

Health insurance: $4,120

Those without insurance pay 76% more for childbirth

Number one on the list is Alaska ($37,910), followed by Massachusetts ($36,404) and New York ($36,157).

