Monday’s Most Wanted: June 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbery suspects and several assault suspects are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Demaras Albright, 27, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with a weapon. Albright is a 6-foot-tall Black male weighing 139 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Chamberlin is wanted on charges of second-degree assault involving strangulation. He is a 19-year-old white male standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 169 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ivory Chavez, 36, is wanted on aggravated robbery charges. She is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Spencer Garcia, 24, faces charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, violent crime with weapon used, and violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury. He’s white, 5-foot-9, 199 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sixty-year-old Steven Hager is wanted on five counts of violation of protection order, as well as charges of stalking, harassment, and retaliation against witness/victim. He’s described as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Marlon Richardson, 39, is accused of motor vehicle theft, third-degree assault, second-degree assault involving strangulation, and violation of protection order. He is described as a 6-foot-2, 175-pound Black man with brown hair and green eyes.

Charles Standridge, 39, is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including stalking, first-degree trespassing, harassment, false imprisonment, second-degree tampering, careless driving resulting in injury, driving under restraint, and a pair of drug charges. He is white, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dionicio Tovar-Lucio faces charges of violation of protection order, harassment and kidnapping. He’s a 35-year-old white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

