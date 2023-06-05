Law firm claims Colorado Springs authorities didn’t respond to hostage situation that turned deadly, incident remains under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A law firm is claiming authorities in Colorado Springs didn’t respond to a hostage situation that turned deadly.

Harry M. Daniells LLC issued a news release on Monday detailing a situation that allegedly happened on Friday. Police tell 11 News they were called to a shooting just after 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Nevada.

“Upon arrival, they located two deceased, adult males. The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit continued the investigation. Currently, there are no threats to the community,” part of CSPD’s online crime blotter reads.

Harry M. Daniels LLC claims the reports from CSPD “fail to mention” that the victim’s wife had called 911 nearly an hour earlier to report her husband had been taken hostage. The law firm identifies one of the men found dead as Qualin Campbell. Campbell’s wife reportedly received a text message from her husband reading “911. Send Please!” The text message also allegedly included Campbell’s location and a picture of the man who allegedly took him hostage. The law firm believes no law officers came to the scene until Campbell was found dead.

KKTV 11 News reached out to CSPD for comment on the law firm’s claims.

“Anything that is currently available related to this ongoing investigation is on the blotter post related to this incident,” a spokesperson for CSPD responded Monday morning. “We are not commenting on active investigations.”

The law firm says they are representing Qualin’s wife, Talija.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County can make all the excuses they want, but the facts are simple,” says civil rights attorney Harry Daniels who, along with Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, represents Talija Campbell. “This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life, his wife called 911, the police were less than a mile away but they never responded. Let’s be clear. If the police don’t respond to a hostage situation, none of us are safe.”

KKTV 11 News is reaching out to the law firm for more on what their next steps are. The other person involved in the shooting has not been publicly identified.

