Disagreement over a soccer game leads to stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police responded to a disturbance call at a soccer game around 5:30 PM Sunday night.

According to police, the fight started with rocks being thrown and escalated into a stabbing.

“Apparently, someone didn’t agree with what the referee was saying or something like that,” said Dale Peterson with CSPD. “We’re still trying to work on what exactly what happened”

2 suspects are in custody following the stabbing.

“We know that people get pretty wound up during sports events. It doesn’t need to come to this we need to accept what happens and move on,” stated Peterson.

Several witnesses are being interview.

11 News is working on the condition of the stabbing victim. We will update this article as we learn more.

