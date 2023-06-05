Disagreement over a soccer game leads to stabbing in Colorado Springs

Police responding to a disturbance call at a Colorado Springs soccer game.
Police responding to a disturbance call at a Colorado Springs soccer game.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:15 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police responded to a disturbance call at a soccer game around 5:30 PM Sunday night.

According to police, the fight started with rocks being thrown and escalated into a stabbing.

“Apparently, someone didn’t agree with what the referee was saying or something like that,” said Dale Peterson with CSPD. “We’re still trying to work on what exactly what happened”

2 suspects are in custody following the stabbing.

“We know that people get pretty wound up during sports events. It doesn’t need to come to this we need to accept what happens and move on,” stated Peterson.

Several witnesses are being interview.

11 News is working on the condition of the stabbing victim. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Colorado child dies in hospital after being found
Kum & Go near Hancock and Jet Wing
Gas station employee stabbed by armed robbery suspect
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting guardrail in Colorado Springs
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Lake water ripples
Teenager’s body recovered after rafting incident on Colorado River

Latest News

WATCH: Water rescues continue to rise as we get more rain
Firefighters say Fountain Creek is one of the areas they tend to see the most incidents...
Colorado Springs firefighters urge safety near water amid thunderstorm season
Storm chances continue into the work week
Showers, cool temperatures continue on Sunday
WATCH: Colorado Springs firefighters urge safety near water amid thunderstorm season