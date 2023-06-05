DA’s Office finds deadly officer-involved shooting in Fountain south of Colorado Springs was justified

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A report from the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office finds a Fountain Police officer was justified in using deadly force tied to a Nov. 20, 2022 shooting.

The report states police were called to a home in the 6000 block of Village Meadows Dr. on a report of domestic violence. The neighborhood is south of Mesa Road and west of Fountain Mesa Road. The domestic violence victim, the wife of the suspect who was killed by police, was reportedly able to get to a neighbor’s home but her child was still in the home with the suspect.

The following information is pulled from the DA’s report that was released to the public on Monday.

The report states police made contact with the victim before going to the suspect’s home, believing the child was still inside with him. While the officer approached the door and knocked to make contact with the suspect, he heard a gun “rack” on the other side. One officer was standing at the door and a second was off the front stoop, when the officer heard the gun “rack” he pulled out his duty weapon. The door opened and the Floersheim reportedly had an “AK-style semi-automatic rifle” that he pointed at the officers.

One officer reportedly told the suspect to “put the gun down” at least four times in the span of about seven seconds and Floersheim refused to comply. One of the officers fired a single round into the torso of the suspect and the two officers then took cover. The second officer tried to use his duty weapon, but it malfunctioned.

A tactical team was called to the home with the intention of locating the child and rendering aid to the suspect. The suspect was alive when medical personnel were brought into the home.

“Despite the seriousness of his injury, Mr. Floersheim was still agitated and verbally abusive to officers as well as paramedics that rendered aid,” part of the report reads. “Mr. Floersheim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The DA’s Office ruled the officer’s actions were justified.

Based on the situation detailed in the report, KKTV 11 News wanted to share the TESSA “Safe Line” for anyone in the Colorado Springs area who needs help with domestic violence, 719-633-1462.

The full report released to the public can be read below:

