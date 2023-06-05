Colorado man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for making child porn

Judge hands down sentence on child porn conviction.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for creating child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office shared the details on the sentencing for 32-year-old Steven McConnel in a news release on Friday. McConnel is from Lochbuie, no

“According to facts contained in the plea agreement, in December 2021, the defendant was using an online platform to chat with an individual who, unknown to the defendant, was an undercover agent with the FBI,” part of the news release reads. “The defendant informed the undercover agent that he had access to a six-year-old minor child and that he regularly sexually assaulted the minor. He then sent the undercover agent a photo of the minor child.”

McConnel reportedly admitted to authorities he had sexually abused the child and created child porn.

“The horrific abuse sustained by the victim in this case can never be undone – that harm is forever,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Thanks to the quick action by the FBI, this predator was stopped and will be off the street for decades to come.”

United States District Court Judge William J. Martinez presided over the sentencing on May 31.

“This heinous predator repeatedly victimized a trusting child because his access to the child was undetected. Law enforcement intervention stopped the egregious crimes, but the child will live with the experience for the rest of his life,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “The FBI Denver Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is relentless in its work of protecting vulnerable children and holding their abusers accountable.”

Click here for more from the USAO.

