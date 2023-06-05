Aurora man killed while doing truck maintenance in driveway

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was killed over the weekend when the truck he was repairing rolled on top of him.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the 48-year-old victim was in his driveway working on the truck’s transmission when the pickup suddenly rolled backward. The man was pinned under the front passenger wheel and died at the scene.

The truck was not up on jacks, and all wheels and tires were mounted, police told 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

The incident was reported Saturday evening in in the 3800 block of South Uravan Street in Aurora’s Carriage Place neighborhood. According to Aurora police, it’s considered a fatal crash under state law.

