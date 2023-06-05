2 killed in crash where motorcyclist was driving at an ‘extreme’ speed according to Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Pueblo on Saturday.

Pueblo Police are reporting the crash happened before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Surfwood Lane and Pueblo Boulevard. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car, police say the motorcyclist and a passenger in the car died at the scene and there were no other injuries reported.

“Pueblo Police Crime Scene unit and Traffic section are processing this incident,” part of a news release issued by police on Monday reads. “The investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Pueblo Boulevard at an extreme speed. A black BMW was northbound on Pueblo Boulevard and making a left turn onto Surfwood Lane. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the BMW. Speed is a factor in this collision.”

No one involved has been publicly identified. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.