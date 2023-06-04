Power outage in southeast Colorado Springs impacting 1,800 customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 2,000 customers are without power in southeast Colorado Springs due to a power outage.

Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting 1,800 customers west of South Academy Boulevard and south of East Fountain.

Crews are responding to an electric outage affecting 1,800 customers in SE Colorado Springs, west of S Academy and south of E. Fountain Blvd. If stoplights are out, treat intersections as 4-way stops. Restoration time is up to 4 hrs. Check https://t.co/DTg0Tyxu9K for updates. pic.twitter.com/SLBhWIchPX — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) June 4, 2023

It’s unknown if the rainy weather had anything to do with the power outage.

Follow live outage updates here.

