Power outage in southeast Colorado Springs impacting 1,800 customers
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 2,000 customers are without power in southeast Colorado Springs due to a power outage.
Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting 1,800 customers west of South Academy Boulevard and south of East Fountain.
It’s unknown if the rainy weather had anything to do with the power outage.
Follow live outage updates here.
