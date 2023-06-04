New technology links catalytic converter to vehicle

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the state patrol catalytic converter thefts spiked during the start of the pandemic. The value of the precious metals skyrocketing due to slower production.

“These metal spikes in price anywhere we can get them from $1600 an ounce or all the way up to we were tracking 20,000+ for palladium at some points during the pandemic,” statewide public outreach coordinator for Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority Cale Gould said.

Because of this spike colorado state patrol is promoting new technology to help prevent theft. This tech is designed to match the catalytic converter with the vehicle. The converters are currently not marked to match.

“They can take it into a salvage yard salvagers will be up to see that information on there, be able to use that information to find the actual owner of the vehicle,” trooper with the Colorado State Patrol Gabriel Moltrer said.

Authorities say the top targeted cars for catalytic converter theft are hybrids, SUVs, and truck vehicles with higher ground clearance.

