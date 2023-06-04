Motorcyclist dead after hitting guardrail in Colorado Springs

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:19 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a guardrail.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Barnes and Charlotte for a motorcycle crash. Officers say the motorcycle was driving eastbound on Barnes when the driver left the road and hit a guardrail.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified by police, was taken to the hospital where they later died. Police say it is too early in the investigation to know if alcohol, drugs or speed played a factor in this crash.

The area was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened. We will update this article once the victim has been identified.

