Missing Colorado child dies in hospital after being found

LAMAR, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing child came to a tragic end Saturday.

The Lamar Police Department has confirmed that the child died.

The small child was reported missing from a Lamar home just after 1 p.m. Saturday, prompting an area-wide search.

“Lamar Police Department, Lamar Fire and Ambulance Service, Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, Prowers Rural Fire, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Wildlife Officers, Colorado State Patrol, and numerous area citizens assisted,” the Lamar Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

The child was found within two and a half hours and transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. Law enforcement have not released any further information on where the child was found or what the nature of their injuries were, only that the death appeared to be preliminary. An autopsy is pending, and the police department says a full investigation is underway.

Police are not releasing the child’s name or any identifying information such as gender or age at this time “due to the circumstances and out of respect for the family.”

